LUMB (née HODGSON)
Joan Margaret (Meg) On March 29th, peacefully at Bankfield Manor, Halifax.
Margaret, aged 82, of Halifax.
The dearly beloved wife of Edward, loving mum of Anne, mother in law of Charlie, a much loved grandma of Samantha and Joshua, a dear sister, auntie and a good friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland followed by a full memorial service at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society, c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel:01422 833956, would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 2, 2020