MARLOW Joan On 20th October 2020, peacefully at the Oakes Care Home,
Joan, aged 101,
formerly of Hove Edge.
Loving wife of the late Douglas, mum to Liz, Andrew and Chris, mother-in-law to Christine, grandma to Alex,
Katheryn and Ben, great grandma to
Nola and Jolie.
The service will be held at
St Chad's Church, Hove Edge on Thursday 12th November at 11.15am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm.
Due to Covid restrictions numbers are limited, please contact
the family for details.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made
online to Dementia UK.
The family would like to thank all the team at the Oakes Care Home for their care and affection given
to Joan and her family.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020