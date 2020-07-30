|
|
|
REES Joan Former owner of The Wool Shop
in Sowerby Bridge, passed peacefully away on Sunday 26th July aged 81 years, after a short illness.
Dearly loved wife of the late Langdon Elgar, loving mother of the late Stephen and Adrian. Step-grandma of Gareth. Loving sister of Margaret and sister in law of John. A dearly loved aunt of Richard and Elisabeth and great aunt of Bex and Mel.
A loving friend of Rob, Josh, Marilyn and John. A faithful and dearly
loved member of St Pauls
Methodist Church Sowerby Bridge, devoted and loving former
owner of Tinkerbelle.
The service at Park Wood Crematorium will be on Wednesday 12th August at 1:30pm for family and close friends only. A thanksgiving service will be held at St Pauls Methodist Church at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations for
St Pauls Methodist Church c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020