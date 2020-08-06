Home

Notice Condolences

Joan Smith Notice
Smith Joan On 27th July 2020 suddenly after a short illness, Joan, aged 77 years of Skircoat Green, Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late Leyland, loving mother of Frances,
Judith and Susan, loving sister to Paddy, sister-in-law to Peter
and a dear grandma.
Joan's funeral service will take place at St Albans Church, Huddersfield Road, Halifax on Thursday 13th August followed by interment at Luddenden Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
