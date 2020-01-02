|
|
|
THEED Joan On December 21st 2019,
peacefully at
Savile Park Care Home,
formerly of Bella Vista, Whitehill Road, Illingworth. Joan, the dearly loved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum of Richard,
a dear mother-in-law of Helen, dearest grandmother of Rachael and Chris and great grandmother
of Isla. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Park Wood Crematoirum, Elland on
Thursday January 9th at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to
Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020