TURNER Joan On 1st January 2020, peacefully
with her family around her at Summerfield House Nursing Home, Halifax, aged 87.
Devoted wife of John, beloved mother to Neil, Mark and Jonathan and a much loved mother in law, grandma and sister in law and a dear friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, to
Cancer Research UK or the NSPCC, for which a collection box will be available on the day.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, HX1 2XR, Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020