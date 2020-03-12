Home

WOOD Joan On 3rd March peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home, Joan aged 87 years of Shelf. Beloved Wife of the late Albert, devoted Mum of Valerie,
dear Mother-In-Law of Devery also a cherished Grandma of Nicholas and Sam.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 18th March
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made on lieu
if so desired to the RSPCA for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse;
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
