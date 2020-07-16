|
|
|
WRIGHT (Nee Topliss)
Joan On July 5th 2020, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home
after a long illness bravely fought, Joan aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Christopher, Andrew, Kaye and Simon, a dear mum-in-law of Maxine and Rob
and a loving nana of William,
Callum, Jessica and Fraser.
A family cremation
service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353970. Donations in memory of Joan can be posted directly to Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullenedge Road, Elland,
HX5 0QY and would be much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020