Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Wright

Notice Condolences

Joan Wright Notice
WRIGHT (Nee Topliss)
Joan On July 5th 2020, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home
after a long illness bravely fought, Joan aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of Christopher, Andrew, Kaye and Simon, a dear mum-in-law of Maxine and Rob
and a loving nana of William,
Callum, Jessica and Fraser.
A family cremation
service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353970. Donations in memory of Joan can be posted directly to Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullenedge Road, Elland,
HX5 0QY and would be much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -