Bailey John of Roils Head Road
On 18th May 2020 at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after
a short illness, dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved father of Andrew, Nigel and Lynne and father in law to Carolyn, Pam and John.
A beloved grandad to his ten grandchildren and a friend to many.
A family only service will be held on 5th June and they would ask that donations in memory of John be made to Sue Ryder c/o
B.J.Melia & sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020
