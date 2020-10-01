|
Brook John Stuart Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday 17th September 2020, Stuart aged 74 years, of Greetland.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Leila and a good friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Cross Hills Methodist Church, Greetland
on Thursday 15th October at 11.00am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for Cross Hills Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020