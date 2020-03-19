Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
John Dickinson

John Dickinson Notice
Dickinson John Keith (JKD) Passed away at home on
11th March 2020, John aged 75.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving and supportive father of Keith, Paula & Joel, grandad to eight, great-grandad
to three, brother to Penni & Jenny,
father-in-law to Alan & Vanessa
and good friend to many.
John will be sincerely missed
by all his family & friends.
Following advice relating to COVID-19, a private family service will take place on 26th March.
Friends of John are invited to join the service via a web link.
Please enquire with Amanda Dalby Funeral Services for access
details on 01422 253 593.
A Remembrance Service and Celebration of John's Life
will take place later in the year.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
