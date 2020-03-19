|
|
|
Dickinson John Keith (JKD) Passed away at home on
11th March 2020, John aged 75.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving and supportive father of Keith, Paula & Joel, grandad to eight, great-grandad
to three, brother to Penni & Jenny,
father-in-law to Alan & Vanessa
and good friend to many.
John will be sincerely missed
by all his family & friends.
Following advice relating to COVID-19, a private family service will take place on 26th March.
Friends of John are invited to join the service via a web link.
Please enquire with Amanda Dalby Funeral Services for access
details on 01422 253 593.
A Remembrance Service and Celebration of John's Life
will take place later in the year.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020