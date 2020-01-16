|
|
|
DURKIN John On 11th January 2020 peacefully at Bridge House Care Home, Brighouse, John aged 91 years. Beloved only son of the late Thomas and Kathleen. The dearly loved brother of Patricia and the late Shirley. A caring brother in law to Lynne, a very special uncle to Sue and Andy. A much loved Great uncle to Shaun, Megan, Dan and Gemma, a good friend to Marg and a true gentleman to many, he will be sadly missed. Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 9.45am.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium. All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020