|
|
|
Gammie John Suddenly but peacefully at home,
on 24th June 2020,
John, aged 66 years.
Much loved dad of Katie,
a dear brother of Betty and Helen, loved uncle and great uncle
and good friend to many.
A private family service will be held at 2.15pm on Friday 10th July at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
A live web broadcast will be available, please contact
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services,
tel. 01422 253 593 for access details.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to Diabetes UK
or the British Heart Foundation
via their websites.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020