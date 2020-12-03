|
|
|
GOLDTHORPE John Reginald (formerly from Halifax / Elland).
Passed away peacefully on
26th November 2020, age 85,
in Queen Elizabeth Hospital,
Kings Lynn. Much loved and loving husband, father and step-father. He will be greatly missed by all his grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 17th December at 13.00. Due to the ongoing restrictions attendance will be limited, however the service will be live streamed for others to view.
Live stream information & donations in lieu of flowers for The Alzheimer's Society via Riverside Funeral Service, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincs, PE13 9BN. 01406 259509.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020