|
|
|
HEPPENSTALL John Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 9th March 2020,
aged 87 years.
John, the beloved husband of the late Gillian, the much loved dad of Sarah, Liesa and Scott, a loving grandad to Sam, Oliver, Verity, Cordelia and Henrietta,
he will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at St. John's Church, Coley, on Wednesday 25th March at 10.30am prior to a private family committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of John may be made to The British Heart Foundation, for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020