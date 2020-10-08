|
|
|
Horsfall John On October 4th, 2020 at home in Siddal, John aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
a much loved dad of Lorraine, Terence, Michael, Christine, Tony and Elizabeth, a much loved and respected father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
A small private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. No flowers please by request but donations in memory of
John can be posted direct to
Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561,
Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020