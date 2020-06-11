|
|
|
KANE John On 1st June 2020 at home suddenly, John, aged 76 years, of Claremount.
A very much loved husband of Carole. Loving father to John Jnr
& Victoria. A loving Grandad & playmate of George, Annabel & Francesca, a dear brother to Kathleen (in the U.S.A.) & Mary (in Canada), a father-in-law & friend to Richard & Sarah, a caring
brother-in-law & cousin to Peter & Barbara and a dear friend to many. Private family Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 22nd June 2020 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the
West Yorkshire Ambulance Service, c/o B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020