Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
12:00
A private family interment
St. John the Baptist Church
Coley
McBRIDE
John John peacefully passed away in
his sleep on 16th April 2020,
aged 71 years. The much loved and loving husband and soul mate of Enid, cherished dad of John, Andrew and Martyn. A dear father in law of Lynne and Charlotte, loving grandad of Theo Quinn and a dear brother in law, uncle and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
A private family interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Church, Coley on Tuesday 28th April at
12.00 noon but a celebration of John's life will take place
at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Bowling Club at a later date.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
