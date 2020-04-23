|
moore John Peter On 7th April 2020.
Peacefully after a short illness, at Calderdale Royal Hospital, John, aged 97 years.
Husband of Margaret (Peggy),
cherished father of Patrick,
the late Kevin and the late Tony,
father in law of Pauline,
loving grandad of
Sinead and Niamh, dear brother of Margaret and Elizabeth (Betty).
Private funeral due to
current circumstances.
Celebration of John's life
to be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020