Mulcahy John Michael On 8th January 2020 peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home, John, aged 65 years, formerly of Charlestown Rd, Hx.
Beloved son of the late John and Nancy, loving brother to Rosina, Maureen, Ann, Angela, David, Sheila, Karen, Mark and the late Shirley, dear brother in law, uncle and
friend to many.
Service at St Mary's Church,
Gibbet St, Halifax, on
Wednesday 29th January at 12.30pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to COPD & Vascular Dementia c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
