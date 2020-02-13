|
Mulcahy The family of the late
John Michael Mulcahy
wish to thank everyone who attended John's funeral,
and for all the kind wishes and
expressions of sympathy to us all.
We would also like to thank
Melia Funeral Services for being so very kind and helpful at every stage of this difficult time, Deacon John who gave a very heartfelt eulogy.
A special mention to all the staff
at Summerfield House where
John spent his last years, he was looked after and cared for in the most caring way, thank you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020