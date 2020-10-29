Home

CLAY John Neil Peacefully at home on
October 21st, John
aged 65 years. Precious husband of Kathryn. Devoted father of John 'R', and Sarah. Father-in-law of Alex and Kathryn. Adoring grandpa of Grace, Edmund and Jack. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and a loyal friend to many.
Service and Committal private. Family flowers only. Donations to Yorkshire Kidney Research Fund, c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020
