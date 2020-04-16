|
|
|
O'Grady John Of Bradford Road,
Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.
Sunrise 30th April 1934
Sunset 7th April 2020.
Devoted and dearly loved husband
of Carole, much loved father of
John, Moira and Neil, kindest
father in law of Sue, Nigel and
Diane, dedicated and loving grandfather of James, Arran, Nathan and Erin and proud great grandfather of Joshua and Adam.
Donations in his memory may be made to Overgate Hospice,
30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland,
HX5 0QY. A commemoration
and celebration of his life will
be held at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020