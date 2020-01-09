|
|
|
OTTAWAY John 25th December 2019
Passed away peacefully at the Bridge House Care Home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years.
John, the beloved husband of Muriel, a much loved dad, grandad, great grandad, brother
and good friend to many.
A committal service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 1:30pm on Thursday 16th January followed by a celebration of John's life at the Salvation Army Church, Nile Street, Leeds, LS2 7QY
at 6:00pm.
No flowers please by request
but donations would be gratefully received in lieu for the
Alzheimer's Society for which
a donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Brookfoot, Tel 01484 719999.
John's family would like to
express their sincere thanks to the staff at Bridge House Care Home, for the love and care shown to John in the time he was there.
Thank you.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020