|
|
|
Palethorpe John On Thursday 23rd January 2020, suddenly at home aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Christine, a much loved dad of Louise and Richard, father-in-law of Peter and Rebecca, a dear grandad of Lucy, Eleanor, Amy, Grace and George and
brother of Kathleen and Michael.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Tuesday 18th
February 2020 at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired to
Overgate Hospice, Elland for
which a box will be provided.
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020