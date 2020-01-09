Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pearson

Notice Condolences

John Pearson Notice
Pearson John Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 3rd January 2020, John, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved husband & best friend of Susan, wonderful father of Amy and step-father to Sarah, Jonathan, and Anna, brother of Allan, Linda, Steven, Anne and Karen, a cherished grandad, uncle, and good friend to many.
The Celebration of John's Life will take place at 12.45pm on
Tuesday 21st January, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
the British Heart Foundation -
a collection box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -