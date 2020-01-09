|
Pearson John Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 3rd January 2020, John, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved husband & best friend of Susan, wonderful father of Amy and step-father to Sarah, Jonathan, and Anna, brother of Allan, Linda, Steven, Anne and Karen, a cherished grandad, uncle, and good friend to many.
The Celebration of John's Life will take place at 12.45pm on
Tuesday 21st January, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
the British Heart Foundation -
a collection box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020