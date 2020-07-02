|
Ratcliffe John Philip Peacefully at home, on 23rd June 2020, John,
aged 55 years.
Dearly loved husband of Karen, beloved father of Amy and Katy, a cherished son of David and the late Madeleine, a big brother to Paul and his family; Julie, Jessica and Charlotte, and a very good friend to many.
A private celebration of John's life will take place at 2.15pm on Thursday 9th July, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. A live web broadcast of the service will be available, please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services on 01422 253 593 for access details. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the British Heart Foundation via their website.
Taken too soon, but forever in our hearts.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 2, 2020