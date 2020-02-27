Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
John Richardson

RICHARDSON John On February 18th 2020 at
Overgate Hospice, John aged
69 years of Sowerby Bridge.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Esther.
Service will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church, Sowerby Bridge on Friday March 6th 2020 at 2.00pm followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Overgate Hospice. All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970. Will friends
please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
