John Sharp

SHARP John After a long illness, John,
aged 68 years, passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd March, surrounded by his family.
A loving husband to Gwen,
a devoted dad to Carolyn, Victoria and Kimberley. A dear father-in-law, grandad and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 16th March 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in
lieu to Prostate Cancer UK
and Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
