TAYLOR John Anthony On 25th April 2020, at Cleveland House Nursing Home, Huddersfield, John aged 73 years.
The dear son of the late David and Florence and a keen table tennis player for over 40 years.
Sadly missed by his wife Christine and dearly loved by his family.
Dad of Joanna, Chris and
Jonathan and a good grandad, brother in law and father in law.
A private family funeral will take place on 12th May 2020.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020