Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Taylor

Notice Condolences

John Taylor Notice
TAYLOR John Anthony On 25th April 2020, at Cleveland House Nursing Home, Huddersfield, John aged 73 years.
The dear son of the late David and Florence and a keen table tennis player for over 40 years.
Sadly missed by his wife Christine and dearly loved by his family.
Dad of Joanna, Chris and
Jonathan and a good grandad, brother in law and father in law.
A private family funeral will take place on 12th May 2020.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -