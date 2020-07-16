|
Wardley John Raymond On 8th July 2020 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Ray aged 82 years of Wheatley, Halifax. Beloved husband of Olga, dearly loved dad of Deborah and Vanessa, loving grandad of Megan and Kate, much loved great grandad to Lily and Lottie, dear father-in-law to Michael and David,
and a dear brother.
A private family funeral service
will take place at the Providence Chapel of Rest, Huddersfield Road, Elland on Wednesday 22th July. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020