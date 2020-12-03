|
WHILEY John Arthur It is with great sadness we announce the death of John on 14th November at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 76. The very much loved Husband of Fedora, the best Dad of Mandy and Martin, special Grandad of Jonathan, Benjamin, Natasha, John and Corale, a good friend to their partners and
father in law and Uncle and a very special Great Grandad of Arthur John. He was a good friend to so many people and will be greatly missed. The funeral will take place at Parkwood Crematorium,
on Monday 14th December at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in memory of John to Calderdale Royal Hospital Covid Intensive Care Unit.
Due to current restrictions the funeral is by invitation only, in line with John's wishes, guests are asked to refrain from wearing black.
All enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 7BZ. Tel 01422 842 863.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020