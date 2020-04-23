|
Butler On April 10th, 2020, at
The Calderdale Royal Hospital, Joseph Robert, aged 86 years, of Elmfield Terrace.
Dearly loved husband of Jeannie, much loved father of Robert and Lynne, Helen and Colin, Jane and Jessica. Loved grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
The family would like to record their grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 5 for their professional and compassionate care.
Due to the present situation in the UK, there will be a private interment at King Cross.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020