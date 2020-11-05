|
|
|
Farrugia (Jackson)
Joseph On 22nd October 2020
suddenly at home, Joseph
aged 64 years of Pellon, Hx.
Lifetime partner of Sue.
Dearly loved Dad of Jo, Jason and Stephen, much loved Grandad to Jade and Keira, loving
Great Grandad to Alijah, Junaid,
and a dear brother.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 16 November 2020 at 3pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020