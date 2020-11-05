Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Joseph Murray

Joseph Murray Notice
Murray Joseph On 27th Oct 2020. Died at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Joseph, aged 93 years, of Copley, Hx. Beloved husband of Gwen, dearly loved dad of Bruce, Gary, Neil and Eileen, much loved grandad to Matthew, Josiah, Fraser and Rosie and a dear father-in-law. Service and committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 13th Nov 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Calder Valley Search and Rescue c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
