WOODHEAD Joseph Arnold On August 4th 2020 Arnold passed away peacefully in Overgate Hospice, aged 94 years of Norwood Green, (formerly of Queensbury). The dearly loved companion of Paula, a dear uncle and friend. Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, August 26th at
1:30: pm. Will family and close friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, If desired, donations would be appreciated for Overgate Hospice, Fundraising Dept, Overgate Hospice, Hullen Edge Road, Elland HX5 0QY. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to
H.Bates Funeral Directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020