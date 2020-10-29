|
|
|
SHAW Josephine May
née Hitchcock The passing of
Josephine May Shaw on
October 22nd after a short illness,
peacefully in her sleep, aged 76.
Funeral will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium at
9am on Thursday 5th November.
Due to current restrictions there are limited numbers of attendees at the chapel and unfortunately
we cannot invite you to a celebration
of Josephine's life however there will be a live stream of the service,
please contact Lawrence Funeral Service, 01422 354094
for more details.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020