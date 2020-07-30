|
ATKINSON Joyce
(nee Priestley) On 1st July 2020, peacefully at
Cedar Grange Care Home,
Joyce, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Julie,
a dear mother-in-law of Jack, loving grandma of Robert, sister of the late Kathleen and auntie.
A private funeral service took place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
The family would like to thank Mark and Kevin from Lawrence Funeral Service and a big thanks to all the staff at Cedar Grange,
for looking after mum.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020