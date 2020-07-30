Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Joyce
(nee Priestley) On 1st July 2020, peacefully at
Cedar Grange Care Home,
Joyce, aged 92 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Julie,
a dear mother-in-law of Jack, loving grandma of Robert, sister of the late Kathleen and auntie.

A private funeral service took place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.

The family would like to thank Mark and Kevin from Lawrence Funeral Service and a big thanks to all the staff at Cedar Grange,
for looking after mum.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -