|
|
|
Bernard Joyce On 21st September 2020, peacefully at HRI, Bernard aged 73 years of Stainland, Halifax.
Beloved husband of Eileen, dearly loved dad of Darren and Craig, dear father in law of Yvonne, much loved grandad of Scott, Lauren and Jack and a loving brother and friend
to many.
Bernard's funeral service will take place at the Providence Chapel of Rest on Friday 9th October at 3pm followed by a committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9AH.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020