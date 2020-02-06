|
|
|
BIRKHEAD Joyce Peacefully on 29th January 2020 surrounded by family, Joyce aged 86 years formerly of Elland. Beloved Wife of the late Angus Ross and the late Peter Birkhead, devoted Mum of Douglas and Helen, cherished Nanna of Ross, Beth, Sophie, Katie, Angus,
Great-Grandma to three girls,
also a dear Sister and
good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday
14th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donation may be made in lieu if so desired to the British Heart Foundation for which a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet at the crematorium
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020