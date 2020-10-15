|
|
|
Bruce Joyce Peacefully at home on 3rd October 2020, Joyce aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Deborah and the late Julie, and a much loved grandma of Garry and Sally
who will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 10.30am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020