Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bruce

Notice Condolences

Joyce Bruce Notice
Bruce Joyce Peacefully at home on 3rd October 2020, Joyce aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Deborah and the late Julie, and a much loved grandma of Garry and Sally
who will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 10.30am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -