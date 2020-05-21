|
|
|
FIELD Joyce Peacefully at Botham Hall Care Home, Joyce aged 93, wife of the late Eddie. Loving mother of Sharon and the late Wendy, cherished auntie of Keith; and loving son-in-law,
nana and great grandma.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 10:00 am. Family flowers only but any donations in lieu to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Care,
01484 428961
A family memorial will be considered when the current restrictions are relaxed.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020