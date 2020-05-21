Home

Joyce Field

Joyce Field Notice
FIELD Joyce Peacefully at Botham Hall Care Home, Joyce aged 93, wife of the late Eddie. Loving mother of Sharon and the late Wendy, cherished auntie of Keith; and loving son-in-law,
nana and great grandma.

Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 10:00 am. Family flowers only but any donations in lieu to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Care,
01484 428961

A family memorial will be considered when the current restrictions are relaxed.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020
