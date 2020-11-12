Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hargreaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hargreaves

Notice Condolences

Joyce Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES (nee Smith)
Joyce On November 7th 2020, peacefully at Trinity Fold, Halifax, Joyce, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Dianna, Sue, Sally, David and Jonathan and dear mother-in-law, loving granny of Robin, Neil, Dawn and Chase and great granny. A private funeral service will be held. If desired, donations in memory of Joyce to the N.S.P.C.C would be very much appreciated and sent to Weston House, 42 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3NH.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -