HARGREAVES (nee Smith)
Joyce On November 7th 2020, peacefully at Trinity Fold, Halifax, Joyce, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Dianna, Sue, Sally, David and Jonathan and dear mother-in-law, loving granny of Robin, Neil, Dawn and Chase and great granny. A private funeral service will be held. If desired, donations in memory of Joyce to the N.S.P.C.C would be very much appreciated and sent to Weston House, 42 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3NH.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020