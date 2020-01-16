|
|
|
holliday née Hughes
Joyce Peacefully on January 10th 2020,
at home, surrounded by her loving family, Joyce, aged 87 years,
of Saville Park.
Dearly loved Wife of Geoff,
much loved Mum of Diane, Julie, Geoffrey, David and Caroline,
a much loved and respected
Mum-in-law, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunty. Service will be held at the Halifax Minster, on Friday January 24th at 2.45pm, followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for
Macmillan Cancer research and the Halifax Minster.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road
Tel 01422 353 970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Minster.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020