|
|
|
Morgan Joyce It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mum Joyce, aged 92, who died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 10th August 2020.
Joyce, widow of the late Clifford Morgan, much loved mum and best friend of Lynda, Barrie and Robert. Dear mother in law of Robert, Julie and Denise. Proud grandma of Michelle, Rebecca, Hayley, Connor, Matthew and Oliver and a loving great grandma, sister, auntie and friend. Loved by many, missed by all.
A private service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of a memory garden which is to be placed at Eagle Care Home are to be directed to The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, (01422 833956)
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020