Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Pollard

Notice Condolences

Joyce Pollard Notice
Pollard (née Pohlman)
Joyce On 17th February peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 90 years. The beloved wife of the late Bernard and a very dear cousin of Leonie, Maureen and Clifford. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 9th March at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Animal Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, Lancashire, LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524 851595.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -