Pollard (née Pohlman)
Joyce On 17th February peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 90 years. The beloved wife of the late Bernard and a very dear cousin of Leonie, Maureen and Clifford. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday, 9th March at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Animal Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, Lancashire, LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524 851595.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020