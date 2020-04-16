|
PRIESTLEY Judith Anne Peacefully on April 10th 2020 at Trinity Fold and formerly of Pye Nest. The dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, a much loved mum of Andrew and Ian. A dearly loved member of the family who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Family flowers only please, but Judith's request for donations can be posted direct to The RNLI -
West Quay Road, Pool, BH15 1HZ.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020