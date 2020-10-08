Home

Judith Thorpe

Notice Condolences

Judith Thorpe Notice
THORPE (née Ball)
Judith Angela Peacefully on September 26th 2020 at Woodfield Grange, Judith,
aged 80 years of Copley.
The dearly loved wife of Tommy, much loved mom of Richard and Andrew, a much loved and respected mum-in-law, nan,
nanna and sister.
A true 'Copleyite' and a great friend
to many.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations in memory of Judith
can be posted directly to
Dementia UK c/o 7th Floor,
One Aldgate, London, EC3N 1RE.
All enquiries
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020
