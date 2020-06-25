|
Lister June
(nee Hoyle) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice
on 20th June 2020,
June, aged 82 years.
Loving partner to Mick, much loved mum of Dawn, Heather & Tracy, special grandma to Michelle, Nathan, Jermaine and Rohan,
great grandma, dear sister of Leslie & Betty, auntie and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
A private Celebration of June's Life will take place at 12noon on Thursday 2nd July at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Overgate Hospice via their website. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020